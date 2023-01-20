Hotel guests evacuated due to Charlestown harbourside fire
Hotel guests have been evacuated from a 19th Century harbourside hotel in Cornwall after a fire broke out.
Flames were seen above the Pier House Hotel in Charlestown as the blaze - which witnesses said started at about 18:45 GMT - engulfed the building.
A number of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service appliances attended.
Kevin Georgel, chief executive of St Austell Brewery, which owns the hotel, said: "All staff and guests have been safely evacuated from the site."
