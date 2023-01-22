Car on St Ives railway branch line at Carbis Bay
A railway line was temporarily closed after a car was abandoned on it.
Devon & Cornwall's roads policing team tweeted saying the car had gone down an embankment at Carbis Bay, at about 02:00 (GMT) on Sunday.
St Ives branch line trains were cancelled all day on Sunday, Great Western Railway (GWR) said. It added tickets would be valid on local bus routes.
Police said the driver had not been found and inquiries were ongoing.
A spokesperson for GWR said on its website: "Overnight a car was driven on to the track and abandoned.
"Network Rail are making arrangements to have the car moved, but the car is in a place that means the recovery will be difficult."
They said they "hoped" the services would be able to run as normal on Monday.
Until then tickets are valid on First Kernow bus service number 17.
