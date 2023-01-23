Launceston Leisure Centre closes as campaigners work to save it
A leisure centre in Cornwall has closed while a community group attempts to secure funding to keep it running.
Launceston Leisure Centre shut as expected on Monday after previous operator GLL said it could no longer afford to run it without more support.
Michael Davey, who runs the community group, said he hoped the closure was only temporary.
He said the not-for-profit organisation still needed to secure funding from Cornwall Council to reopen the centre.
"The state of the building is not good and needs considerable investment, including a new roof," he said.
"We are working very closely with Cornwall Council to enable us to secure the necessary funding to keep the centre open."
Mr Davey said the centre could only reopen with the support of the council, but assistance from the authority was "yet to be confirmed".
The owner of the building, the Coronation Park Trust, was handed back the lease from the council.
Cornwall Council has been contacted for comment.