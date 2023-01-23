Group set up to buy Looe flats for affordable housing
A community group has been set up in a coastal town in Cornwall in an attempt to prevent a set of council flats becoming second homes.
Members of the Three Seas group said they wanted to purchase Coastguard Flats in Looe and convert them into 11 one-bedroom homes for young people.
Second home ownership and holiday lets are blamed for a shortage of affordable housing in the county.
The group said local people were "losing out" in the hot market.
'Great opportunity'
The 200-year-old flats have a harbour view.
Simon Ryan, from the group, said the tourist hotspot desperately needed affordable housing.
Mr Ryan was also involved in the 2021 purchase of three cottages from Cornwall Council in Cawsand for affordable housing.
The cottages were sold at a "huge discount" to a co-operative rather than on the open market.
Mr Ryan said: "We want to use that experience to do the same in Looe.
"We've got the skills and the contacts - it's a great opportunity."
'Better homes'
Councillor Ollie Monk, portfolio holder for housing at Cornwall Council, said he supported the proposal.
He said: "I was delighted to support the first Cawsand project that created the new homes for that village, and it's great news that the success there can be replicated elsewhere in the county," he said.
"I'm pleased to be part of this new proposal and hope that it will be the first of many, adding new energy to the existing work to create new and better homes for Cornish people."
Looe Town Council Deputy Mayor Tony Smith said the proposal was an "exciting opportunity" and "we will support them all the way".
The two Cornwall Councillors for Looe, Armand Toms and Edwina Hannaford, have also backed the proposal.