Four taken to hospital following three-car Cornwall crash
Four people have been taken to hospital following a crash involving three cars in Cornwall.
Local roads were closed after the crash on the A38 at Notter, near Liskeard. Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Two people were initially taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution, and a further two people were later taken to hospital.
The extent of their injuries was not known, police said.
National Highways South West said there was two miles (3.2km) of congestion approaching the closure on the westbound side of the dual carriageway.
Plymouth Citybus said people should expect delays on the 11 service between Plymouth and Padstow until at least 19:00 GMT.
