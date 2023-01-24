Meals on wheels group helping Cornwall's NHS struggles for volunteers
- Published
A meals on wheels service in Cornwall which helps people when they leave hospital is struggling amid a shortage of volunteers.
The service, based in Camborne, assists Age UK with care packages for patients returning home.
This assistance was helping free up hospital beds at a time of extreme pressure on the NHS, the community group said.
But demand was currently outstripping resources, it added.
Tracey Hunt, who runs the services at Wesley Methodist Church, said: "When we are approached by people in really significant need, we do everything we can to provide a meal.
"But there gets to a point where, if we haven't got drivers, we can't take the meals out.
"We're really proud of what we do and we want to help as much as we can."
'Seeing someone daily'
Ms Hunt said people often wanted to extend the service.
She added: "Families have written to us and said how grateful they are that they know that their people are not just getting a meal, they are seeing someone every day.
"That's a really big part of looking after and caring for people in our local community."
The service was formed 27 years ago when, as a small community kitchen, a member of the congregation called to request a meal for someone who was unwell.
Ms Hunt said the meals on wheels project had "sprung" from there.
She added: "Demand rocketed during lockdown, and now, thanks to a contract from Age UK, it's a key part of packages for people in the area recently sent home from hospital."
Volunteers now helped to feed up to 70 people every day, she said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.