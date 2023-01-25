Cornwall fishermen offered grant scheme to cover training
A new grant support scheme for fishermen to progress their careers has been introduced in Cornwall.
The Merchant Navy Welfare Board (MNWB) and the Cornish Fish Producers' Organisation (CFPO) said it would act as a catalyst for the next generation.
It said the scheme will help the fishermen "develop higher-level skills and sought after qualifications".
CFPO Youth Board member and skipper Joel Dunn said it would help fishermen "meet the needs of the industry".
He said: "Working towards developing the necessary skills and knowledge to obtain a Class 2 qualification takes time and dedication - the course runs for 12 weeks.
"Given the current financial climate, three months in a classroom is a significant amount of time to not be at sea earning, so the financial support from the MNWB will be a major help and certainly encourage people to take on the challenge and upskill themselves."
The course will teach students how to develop skills in navigation, meteorology, stability, chart work, safety and management.
Deputy chief executive of the MNWB Sharon Coveney said it was one of the "most rewarding sectors" to work in.
She said: "Now, more than ever, it's crucial we see more people coming into the industry as well as those making real progression.
"We are delighted to provide this grant that will play a major role in boosting careers in this industry at a vitally-important time."
