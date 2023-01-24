Woman in 70s dies in Camelford fire
- Published
A woman in her 70s has died in a fire at a property in Camelford in Cornwall, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were called to the property in High Street at about 06:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The woman died at the scene and her family has been informed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is not thought to be suspicious.
Officers are at the scene and a road closure will remain until the investigation finishes.
Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to contact the police.
Fire crews from Delabole, Wadebridge, and Bodmin responded to the blaze.
Police said the A39 High Street junction with Clease Road is closed through to Valley Truckle.
Pedestrians are also asked to avoid the area.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.