New hospital signs help learning disabled
- Published
New signs have been put up in a Cornish hospital to help people with learning disabilities find their way around more easily.
The signs at Bodmin Community Hospital have been developed in conjunction with Cornwall Council's Learning Disability team, CHAMPS.
The bolder signs will now be rolled out to all hospitals across Cornwall.
Ben Law, who has a learning disability, said the new signs help him find his way around.
He helped develop them and said: "It is much easier because there are loads of pictures and as soon as you sit on the chairs you can see where the signs are."
The new signage is one way of reducing the health inequalities often faced by people with learning difficulties.
Cilla Long, a patient experience officer for the Cornwall Partnership NHS Trust, worked with Mr Law and Nicky Jones on the project.
She said: "We were guided where CHAMPS thought signs should go and how they should look.
"We see things through different eyes and we felt that CHAMPS would be best to make these decisions. They were delighted to be so involved."
