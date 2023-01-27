Dogs ease stress of children's surgery at hospital
Assistance dogs are helping to reassure young people before and after surgery.
The Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro allowed the dogs in for what is thought to be the first event of its type.
Families and staff say cuddles with the dogs help children who have mental health disabilities to prepare for and recover from operations.
Assist Dogs Cornwall, which provides the animals as pets for the children, liaised with the hospital in the ground-breaking project.
It is the first time first time an assistance dog has been accepted in a surgical setting in Cornwall, the hospital told BBC Radio Cornwall.
Disability and autism nurse Adrian Quest said when patient Nathan, nine, woke up after the operation a "little bit distressed", his assist dog Raffie came in and "calmed him down instantly and he was able then to leave relaxed".
He said: "It's the first time he's had an experience in hospital which wasn't stressful.
"So for us, it's really important because the next time he comes he remembers it was positive."
Nathan's mum Helen said: "To have her (Raffie) it's been quite a godsend.
"Where normally he gets very anxious and can get quite aggressive and tends to run off, she's calmed him down a lot."
Shonna Hands, founder of Assist Dogs Cornwall, said: "Hospitals and dentists are a big fear, so it's just one more step to conquer with the dog."
