Cornwall's rich heritage a hit with audiences, study says
- Published
Cornwall's strong links to heritage is a "unique selling point" that resonates with audiences, a study has found.
The report, commissioned by Screen Cornwall, examined the county's strengths and weaknesses as it aims to grow the screen industry.
It found the growing popularity of indigenous storytelling was a key opportunity.
However, it said a lack of public transport and high accommodation costs were barriers to attracting talent.
The report, funded by the National Lottery, also said the seasonal workforce of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly meant many larger productions found it difficult to source an experienced local crew.
It identified Falmouth University as a "key hub" for new talent.
Long-running programmes such as Doc Martin "provide opportunities for crew to build their skills and networks".
Enys Men and HBO's House of the Dragon were other notable successes, the report found.
"Enys Men is particularly important as it is fully indigenous film written, developed and produced in Cornwall by a Cornish company that has gained widespread critical acclaim," the authors said.
The BBC has also launched Cornish language content on iPlayer.
Laura Giles, managing director of Screen Cornwall, said the region's rich cultural heritage and minority language was "rising in profile on screen".
Phillippa Giles, Screen Cornwall's chairwoman, said overcoming barriers would help build on these successes.
"At a time of rapid growth in the UK screen economy, this report pinpoints our strengths and the barriers we need to overcome to take the screen sector in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to the next level," she said.