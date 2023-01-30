New NHS pain cafes launch in Cornwall
New "pain cafes" are being launched in Cornwall to act as peer support groups for those suffering with chronic pain.
The groups at 15 locations across the county are part of a five-year project to "de-medicalise" pain management, leaders said.
Fifty professionals have been given specialist training to help people self-manage their pain with less reliance on medication.
The project is being led by Chronic Pain in Cornwall (CPIC).
The project, which is nearing the end of its first year, has seen professionals go through a "10 footsteps" training programme giving guidance on how to set up the cafes.
They include social prescribers, health coaches and physiotherapists.
Dr Jim Huddy, chronic pain lead for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board, said: "It's a de-medicalised, non-clinical approach to take the weight off our stretched healthcare services, to produce localised peer support groups."
Sean Jennings, a patient now involved with the scheme, said he spent 25 years with chronic pain on high-dose medication.
He said: "I have since learned that skills not pills help me to actually self-manage my own pain.
"I am now approaching five years totally medication-free, living a really full life".
A new website has been launched for the service.