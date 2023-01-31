Famous shipwreck coins to be sold at auction
A collection of 51 rare coins from famous shipwrecks are to be auctioned.
The coins, some of which date back to 1686, have had a single owner since they were auctioned as a "Sale of Sunken Treasure" in Penzance, 1975.
A specialist auction is being held on Tuesday by Gildings Auctioneers, based in Market Harborough.
The coins will be in four lots, grouped in the wrecks they were recovered from, including waters off the Isles of Scilly, Sicily, Guernsey and Shetland.
The collections
- Twenty-two coins, expected to sell for £1,000 to £1,500, originate from the 90-gun ship HMS Association, which served at the capture of Gibraltar in August 1704. Association was wrecked on the Isles of Scilly's notorious Western Rocks during her return voyage in October, 1707. She sunk with a loss of more than 800 men, contributing to the total loss of nearly 2000 in the disaster.
- Seventeen coins, dating from between 1736 and 1742 and estimated at £850 to £1,250 were recovered from Hollandia, a Dutch East India Company ship which was wrecked on Scilly's Gunner Rock in 1743. As well as the 276 on board, a vast load of silver, coins and personal artefacts was lost with her.
- A further eight coins, which date from 1779 to 1802 and are estimated at £400 to £600, come from the 66-gun ship HMS Athenienne, which was lost on Esquerques Rocks off the Italian island of Sicily on 20th October 1806.
- The final lot, which is estimated at £80 to £120 contains four coins from three different shipwrecks; The Princess Maria wrecked off Scilly in 1686, the De Liefde, wrecked off the Shetland Isles in 1711 and HMS Sprightly, lost on Hanois Bank off Guernsey in 1777.
Will Gilding, director at Gildings Auctioneers said: "There has been a good deal of pre-sale interest in the coins, which is probably unsurprising given the almost romantic appeal - the draw of owning shipwreck coins I think is really still quite a pull for buyers and collectors.
"So a good deal of interest both nationally and some international enquiries coming in as well".
He said he hoped the coins would make about £3,000 in total.