Newlyn breakwater 'eco-block' trial begins
Concrete eco-blocks have been placed on the seafront in west Cornwall as part of an environmental trial.
The 88 blocks have been delivered and installed along the rock armour breakwater at Newlyn.
The blocks are part of the Environment Agency's research into new designs for coastal armour which can also act as a habitat for marine life.
Some local people have questioned what the blocks are and claimed they look out of keeping with the area.
The Newlyn coastal research and development project will investigate the use of eco-blocks as a potential material to be used in future flood and coastal erosion risk management schemes nationally.
The project will monitor the eco-block's ability to enhance biodiversity and withstand a high-energy environment as well as the effect of block size and orientation, the Environment Agency said.
Hilary Warner, who has lived in the area for more than 60 years, said to describe the blocks as an "eyesore" was an "understatement".
She said: "Why, oh why, couldn't they have just used plain natural stone... more in keeping with the surroundings and certainly better on the eye."
Others on Facebook asked what the blocks were and claimed they resembled dumped "washing machines" or cargo which had fallen off a ship.
The Environment Agency said necessary permissions to carry out the work had been granted, including a licence from the Marine Management Organisation (MMO), as well as planning permission from Cornwall Council.
A spokesperson said: "Not everyone will like the look of the eco-blocks but we have been engaging with the community and all feedback is valuable.
"Over time, the blocks should become colonised by marine growth which, as well as adding an additional layer of natural protection, will help them to blend into the natural environment - and this is one of the aspects we will be monitoring".
