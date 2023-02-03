Zone charges proposed for Cornwall Council car parks
- Published
A public consultation will take place on new parking charges being proposed for Cornwall Council-owned car parks.
The new charges are set to place all car parks run by the council into one of three zones.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said the busiest areas were in Zone A and the lowest banding was Zone C.
Motorists would also be charged for parking in the council's car parks on a Sunday.
Zone A will charge £1.30 for 30 minutes parking, rising to £6.50 for four hours, £10 for all day parking and £2.50 from 18:00 until midnight.
Zone B will charge 60p for 30 minutes, £4.80 for four hours and £6 for the whole day, followed by Zone C which will charge 50p for 30 minutes and £5.50 for the whole day.
Motorists would also be charged for parking in the council's car parks on a Sunday.
Dozens of tariffs
LDRS said in some areas the new charges would mean parking rates increased by as much as 400%.
The council said changes were proposed as almost 120 different tariffs across 135 chargeable car parks existed.
By simplifying the tariffs the council hopes it will make it easier for residents and visitors.
Cornwall Council's cabinet will discuss the proposals in one week, and will be asked to support them ahead of a public consultations between 2 and 23 March.
If approved, the proposals would be implemented in May.
These are the zones each Cornwall Council operated car park will be in under the proposals:
- Zone A (year round) - Moresk, Truro; Caffa Mill Pill, Fowey; Clifden Road, St Austell; Edward Street, Truro; Garras Wharf, Truro; Moorfield, Truro; Main, Fowey; Marazion Station, Marazion; Polkyth, St Austell; Albert Quay, Fowey; Fore Street, Newquay; Culver Road, Saltash; Old Bridge St, Truro; Fairmantle Street Coach Park, Truro.
- Zone A summer and Zone B winter - Harbour, Newquay; Penzance Maritime, Penzance; Smeatons Pier, St Ives; Well Lane, Falmouth; Church Street, Falmouth; Town Quarry, Falmouth; Readymoney, Fowey; Kilminorth Woods, Looe; Pentire Headland, Newquay; Porth Beach, Newquay; St Georges Road, Newquay; The Manor, Newquay; Watergate Bay, Newquay; Harbour, Penzance; St Erbyns, Penzance; Wheal Leisure, Penzance; New Polzeath; New Road, Port Isaac; Porthtowan Beach; The Beach, Seaton; The Bridge, Seaton; Barnoon, St Ives; Island, St Ives; Park Avenue, St Ives; Station, St Ives; Polzeath Beach; Trenwith, St Ives; Grove Place, Falmouth; The Moor, Falmouth; Riverbank, Looe; Causewayhead, Penzance; Clarence Street, Penzance; Greenmarket, Penzance; Penalverne, Penzance; Porthmeor, St Ives; The Sloop, St Ives; The Dell, Falmouth; Mount Wise, Newquay; Crescent, Bude; Crooklets Beach, Bude; Summerleaze Beach, Bude; Gyllyngvase, Falmouth; Millpool, Looe; Seaton Park, Seaton; Gwithian Towans.
- Zone B (year round) - Upper Sungirt, Liskeard; New Road South, Callington; Commercial Road, Hayle; Foundry Square, Hayle; Walk House, Launceston; Lower Sungirt, Liskeard; St Peters Hill, Newlyn; Commercial Road, Penryn; Flowerpot Chapel, Redruth; Belle Vue East, Saltash; Porthrepta, Carbis Bay; Westbourne, Liskeard; New Cut Extension, Redruth; Alexandra Square, Saltash; Post Office, Bude; New Road North, Callington; Rosewarne, Camborne; Trengrouse Way Extension, Helston; Trengrouse Way, Helston; Castle Street, Launceston; Church Street, Mevagissey; River Street, Mevagissey; Saracen, Penryn; New Cut, Redruth; Belle Vue West, Saltash; Antony Road, Torpoint; Tamar Street, Torpoint; Goldsworthy Way, Wadebridge; Duke Street, Newlyn; Tyacke Road, Helston; Cattle Market, Liskeard; Wharf, Bude; Berrycombe Road, Bodmin; Dennison Road, Bodmin; Fore Street, Bodmin; Victoria Square, Bodmin; Cobweb, Boscastle; Exchequer Quay, Penryn; Trenance, Newquay
- Zone A summer and Zone C winter - Link Road, Padstow; Widemouth Bay; Wherrytown, Penzance
- Zone B summer and Zone C winter - Tolcarne Road, Newquay; Tregunnel, Newquay; Long Rock; West End, Redruth; Piggy Lane, Wadebridge; Rosewarne Extension, Camborne; Albany Road, Newquay; Belmont, Newquay; Dane Road, Newquay; Kittos Field, Porthleven
- Zone C (year round) - Rapsons, Liskeard; Tregantle; Pannier Market, Launceston; Cattle Market, Launceston; Castle Green, Helston; Lelant Saltings Park & Ride; Cawsand; Downderry Broadsyard; Helford Village; Par Beach; Porthcothan; Reppers Coombe, St Agnes; Tintagel Visitors Centre; Trebarwith Strand
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.