St Ives: Hurling the Silver Ball tradition kept alive
- Published
Children gathered in the Cornish seaside town of St Ives to participate in a centuries-old traditional game.
Hurling the Silver Ball is believed to date back at least 1,000 years, according to the town council.
The event, held on Feast Monday, started with a silver ball being thrown to youngsters on the harbour beach.
From the melee, groups vied for its ownership until midday when the winning holder handed the ball to the town's mayor for a reward of five shillings.
The event takes place on the first Monday after 3 February each year, marking the anniversary of the consecration of the Parish Church of St Eia in 1434.
At one time the game was played by local men, but today it is the town's children who take part.
The ball, about the size of a cricket ball and made of applewood coated in silver, was first carried to the hurling point near the church by mayor Kirsty Arthur before being blessed by the Reverend Nicholas Widdows.
Dozens of children leapt for the ball as Ms Arthur launched it into the expectant crowd on the beach below at 10:30 GMT.
Year Seven pupil Oscar, 12, was the eventual winner but none were short-changed in the event which ended with pennies being thrown into the crowd at the Guildhall by the mayor.
The tradition of hurling has all but disappeared in Cornwall except for in St Ives and in St Columb Major, near Newquay, where it is held on Shrove Tuesday.
Ms Arthur said: "We are talking about such an old tradition and it originated between the two halves of the town who would scrap for the ball.
"The rules are vague, but I think the boys are keen to throw the elbows in there."
