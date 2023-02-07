Stranded Loggerhead turtles receive treatment in Cornwall
An aquarium in Newquay is providing rehabilitation treatment for three juvenile loggerhead sea turtles.
The Blue Reef Aquarium said the turtles had been brought for care after they had been "taken off course by storms".
Two turtles were rescued from Perranporth beach near Newquay, and the other at Widemouth Bay in Bude.
Steve Matchett, general manager at the aquarium, said the turtles had been found in an "extremely weakened state".