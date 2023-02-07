A30 Tolgroggan bridge installation delayed for second time
- Published
Plans to close the A30 in Cornwall to install a new 137ft (41m) bridge have been delayed for a second time.
National Highways had planned to lift the bridge into place at Tolgroggan, near Zelah, on 4 and 5 February, but was unable to carry out the work due to poor ground conditions.
It is now hoped the structure can be installed between 17 and 20 February, during the half-term holiday.
The work is part of the A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross upgrade.
To enable the bridge to be moved into place, the A30 will be closed between Boxheater and Chiverton from 20:00 GMT on 17 February until 06:00 on 20 February.
National Highways said the operation, which was initially due to take place last month, had been delayed again as the ground was not firm enough to accommodate the 600-tonne crane needed due to heavy rainfall and low temperatures.
Neil Winter, senior project manager for the scheme, said: "We've taken advice from our principal contractors and although ground conditions are improving they are still not perfect, and we have taken the decision now to move the operation further back.
"We allowed for contingencies in the programme, and feel it only right to reschedule to allow site preparations to be exactly how we want them and to be sure we can complete the lift under one weekend closure."
The overall scheme is still expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.