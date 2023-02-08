Cornwall scheme for cultural access wins £250,000
More than £250,000 has been awarded to a scheme designed to make cultural events accessible to more people in Cornwall.
The Community Culture Club programme has been running for five years, through the Hall for Cornwall theatre.
In that time, Cornwall Council said it had attracted about 10,000 people from 200 Cornish community groups to go to the theatre for the first time.
A total of £282,240 has come from the government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
The scheme also helps people train, learn about theatre and make their own creative work.
'Broaden access for all'
"The idea is to level up culture in Cornwall including the creation of community shows," the council said.
Julien Boast, CEO and creative director at Hall for Cornwall, said: "We're thrilled to be able to continue broadening our 'access for all' mission, with funding secured to enable thousands more people throughout Cornwall to access our cultural offer and experience theatre for the very first time.
"In a time of economic hardship, we want to extend our accessibility and go beyond the reach of our current £15 ticket scheme."
Louis Gardner, the council's cabinet portfolio holder for economy, said the project will "build on Cornwall's strong theatre and performing arts industry, reach new audiences and create more year-round permanent jobs within the sector."
The funding will be allocated through the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Fund's Cultural Events and Talent Programme.
Organisations are being encouraged to review the funding opportunities available.
