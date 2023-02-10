Devon and Cornwall Covid-19 booster programme end date approaches
People eligible for a Covid-19 booster in Cornwall and Devon have three days left to come forward before the autumn programme ends.
They include people over 50, those with long-term health conditions, pregnant women and health and social care staff.
An NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly spokesperson said it was important for eligible people to get the booster.
This winter, 17.3 million people in England have so far had a booster, the NHS said.
The Covid-19 vaccination programme has delivered 144.5 million doses of the vaccine since it started.
Ruth Goldstein, deputy director of Public Health at Cornwall Council, said, "We have seen cases of respiratory illnesses such as Covid-19 and flu creep up this winter and we know that the best way to protect yourself and those around you is by getting vaccinated."
The NHS said: "The vaccination programme will continue to run a smaller operation after Sunday, allowing those yet to come forward for first, second or third doses if severely immunosuppressed, to book appointments."
