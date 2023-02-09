Prime Minister visits St Austell family support centre
- Published
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty met parents, babies and toddlers during a visit to Cornwall.
They visited the St Austell Family Hub to meet people who have completed a parenting skills course and speak to them about their experiences.
The visit was to promote the £300 million "family hubs" programme.
One parent spoke of her anxiety at becoming a mother and how the hub staff helped with her confidence.
She told the prime minister: "I was a bit anxious in myself and as a parent I felt I had a job to do and I felt like I couldn't do my job.
"But I knew that wasn't the case. They (the staff) were really, really helpful."
Another parent said: "I was anxious about asking for help and not doing a good job."
Mr Sunak asked one mother: "What was the thing you found most helpful in the support?"
She replied: "I think the one to one sessions I had was really helpful and someone is always there at the end of a phone."
The family hubs offers family support and community health services to families with children, and there are six in Cornwall.
At one stage, Mr Sunak joined a two-year-old boy called Brody as he built a tower out of blocks.
He told the boy: "You are doing it all, look at that.
"We are running out of bricks."
Ms Murty added: "I still remember doing it with our two."
The couple also spent some time with a stay-and-play group at the hub chatting to mothers and playing with their young children.
One mother asked Mr Sunak whether he had stayed overnight in Cornwall and he replied: "I just got in this morning.
"It would have been nice to get away but sadly not."
Downing Street said the prime minister and his wife flew from London to Cornwall by plane on Thursday morning.
On Wednesday he had been in Dorset with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky but returned to London by helicopter afterwards, the prime minister's official spokesman said.
