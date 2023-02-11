Microplastics the focus of Cornish beach clean-ups
Hundreds of people are expected to take a part in a series of events to help collect microplastics from beaches across Cornwall.
Cleans begin on Saturday and run until 19 February for Cornwall Wildlife Trust's (CWT) "Love Your Beach" week, which coincides with Valentine's Day.
CWT said data from the campaign would help identify the areas of coastline most at risk from microplastics.
Microplastics are tiny plastic particles measuring less than 5mm long.
Katie Bellman, from the trust, said: "Collecting microplastics not only gives us data on this kind of pollution, but it also shows just how much communities in Cornwall care about this ongoing plastic problem and how they want to see more action taken to address it."
The Cornish Plastic Pollution Coalition, which will use the data from the clean-up, said microplastics were harmful to wildlife.
"We need solutions to prevent microplastics entering our environment in the first place, so that we can make our beaches in Cornwall and around the world safe for all creatures," founder Delia Webb said.
People were encouraged to attend their nearest organised event where equipment for the clean-up would be available.
Where are the clean-ups?
Saturday, 11 February: Watergate Bay - 12:30 - Newquay Marine Group and Newquay Beach Care
Sunday, 12 February: Hayle Beach - 10:00 - St Ives Bay Marine Group; Helford Passage - 12:00 - Helford Marine Conservation Group; Polkerris Beach - 13:00 - Friends of the Fowey Estuary
Tuesday, 14 February: Holywell Bay - 10:00 - Holywell Surf Lifesaving Club; Porthtowan Beach - 11:00 - St Agnes Marine Conservation Group; Marazion Beach - 13:00 - Mounts Bay Marine Group; Poldhu Cove - 13:00 - Friends of Poldhu; Perranporth Beach - 14:00 - Perranporth Marine Conservation Group; Gwynver Beach - 14:00 - Friends of Portheras Cove
Friday, 17 February: Vault Beach near Gorran Haven - 11:00 - Three Bays Wildlife Group
Saturday, 18 February: Polzeath Beach - 09:30 - Polzeath Marine Conservation Group; Seaton Beach - 10.30 - Looe Marine Conservation Group
Sunday, 19 February: Par Beach - 10:30 - Friends of Par Beach
