Free bus travel: Push for Cornwall scheme to go national
- Published
A pilot scheme in Cornwall providing free bus travel for young care leavers could be rolled out to other regions.
Children's charity Barnados is now pushing for the government to fund the move.
Hugh Sherriffe, a director at the children's charity, said the scheme helped young people access services, jobs and mental health support.
Roads minister Richard Holden praised the pilot but said he was "at the mercy of the Treasury".
Mr Sherriffe, whose charity has invested in the scheme along with Carefree Cornwall, bus operators and Cornwall Council, said there had been some "amazing stories" of people in Cornwall benefiting from free travel.
He said with the average weekly cost of a bus pass now at £18, the scheme was "tremendously important" to help people access jobs and become "economically independent".
"There was a lovely story of someone who was homeless and can now access mental health services and is in a much better position," he added.
"We all know what's happening with children and young people with mental health today.
"These people can now access services that they couldn't because they simply could not afford the bus fare."
Speaking at the Go Cornwall bus depot in Truro, Roads Minister Richard Holden said other parts of the country, including Gateshead and Newcastle, had been looking to "follow Cornwall's lead" with the scheme.
He said young people were "particularly vulnerable" when leaving the care system or families who had cared for them and that the scheme was a bridge into employment and education.
He added: "I'm always at the mercy of the Treasury for funding but I will always push for local transport and local transport schemes, particularly when it affects vulnerable transport users."
