Launceston Leisure Centre to reopen after community campaign
- Published
A leisure centre will reopen after successful campaigning.
Launceston Leisure Centre in Cornwall closed on 23 January, and was one of four swimming pools set to permanently close due to financial difficulties.
In 2021, operator GLL said it could no longer afford to run its centres in Launceston, Saltash, Falmouth and Wadebridge.
Launceston operations have been taken over by a community interest group, and will reopen on Thursday 16 February.
Cornwall Council Cllr John Conway said it was a "use it or lose it" situation.
He said: "This leisure centre is really necessary for the wellbeing of a lot of people in the town.
"There is also 21 schools that send their children here to learn to swim as part of Key Stage six, 21 schools, just think about that, if this leisure centre wasn't here where would they go?
"It's the old fashioned use it or lose it, this is this is the last chance, this is the last chance hurrah basically, please come along used the centre, the idea is to make this a destination of choice."
'Absolutely delighted'
Leisure centre user Joyce Mason said the centre helped to keep her active: "I was devastated that it was going to shut, it means a lot to me because it keeps the body moving, keeps me a bit more nimble than what I was and I thoroughly enjoy it, I'm absolutely delighted."
The leisure centre will reopen at 09:00 GMT on Thursday.
