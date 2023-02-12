Cows rescued from slurry pit near Burlawn in Cornwall

Cow being rescued from slurry pit in Burlawn, CornwallBodmin Fire Station
It took three fire crews and agricultural machinery to save the cows from a slurry pit near Burlawn

Two cows have been saved from a slurry pit by firefighters in Cornwall.

The fire service was called to a farm at Burlawn, near Wadebridge, at 07:35 GMT on Saturday.

Appliances from Bodmin, Wadebridge Community Fire Station and water rescue appliances from St Austell Community Fire Station were mobilised.

Specialist equipment, including inflatable rescue paths, was used in the operation to remove the cows from the 4m (13ft) deep pit.

Bodmin Fire Station
Line rescue systems, inflatable rescue paths and agricultural machinery also helped resolve the incident

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.