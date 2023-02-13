Police investigate unexplained death of man in Camborne

Camborne
The man was found dead at an address in Camborne on Saturday

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man in Cornwall.

Officers were called to an address in Camborne on Saturday at about 15:15 GMT.

A 57-year-old man was found dead at the property, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The force said a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder but was later released on police bail. Police inquiries are continuing.

