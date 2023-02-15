Lands End: Fishing crew rescued from sunken vessel
The crew of a fishing vessel that struck rocks have been reported "safe and well", HM Coastguard confirmed.
A mayday broadcast was made after four crew members crashed into rocks at Lands End, Cornwall, on Tuesday evening.
The crew abandoned their vessel and moved into its life raft, which it was recued from "a short time later".
The Sennen all-weather RNLI lifeboat responded to the call, alongside a Coastguard and a Royal Navy helicopter.
Penzance Coastguard Rescue Team and the Fisherman's Mission assisted the crew with welfare on arrival.
