Part of A30 to close for Tolgroggan bridge installation
Part of the A30 in Cornwall is due to close for the installation of a new 137ft (41m) bridge.
The major road will close between Boxheater junction and the Chiverton Cross roundabout from 20:00 GMT.
The stretch of road is due to reopen at 06:00 GMT on Monday but could reopen earlier if weather conditions are favourable.
The installation of the new bridge at Tolgroggan, near Zelah, is part of the A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross upgrade.
National Highways had planned to lift the steel bridge into place on 4 and 5 February, but the plans were twice delayed due to poor ground conditions.
Heavy rainfall and low temperatures meant the ground was not firm enough to accommodate the 600-tonne crane needed for the lift.
The new bridge is needed to maintain access over the A30 as part of its upgrade to a dual carriageway.
The overall scheme is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.