Falmouth police crack down on anti-social driving
- Published
Police have been conducting regular traffic checks at a Falmouth beauty spot after complaints about speeding and noisy vehicles.
Officers have been using speed guns and number plate recognition cameras to monitor the drivers at Pendennis Point.
They have also been issuing fines and notices for any offences, such as driving under the influence of drugs.
The operation, which started three months ago, has helped curb the anti-social driving behaviour, said police.
Insp Tim Evan, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "Pendennis Point is an iconic place within Falmouth and we want to make sure that everyone can enjoy it safely and peacefully.
"Most drivers are law abiding and respectful, but there are still some who drive at excess speed or make excessive noise with their vehicles.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and take action where necessary."
