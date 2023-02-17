Lib Dems win Cornwall Council by-election

Cornwall Council
The council is now made up of 47 Conservatives, 15 Independent, 14 Lib Dems, five Mebyon Kernow, five Labour and one Green.

The Liberal Democrats have gained another seat on Cornwall Council after winning a by-election.

John Martin was elected as the councillor for Long, Rock, Marazion and St Erth after Conservative councillor Tara Sherfield-Wong resigned in 2022 for health reasons.

The by-election saw a swing of 21.1% towards the Lib Dems.

Mr Martin secured 811 votes (45.4%) compared with Conservative candidate Will Elliott's 503 votes (28.1%).

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Green candidate Catherine Hayes received 243 votes (13.6%) and Labour's Nastassia Player received 230 votes (12.9%).

Mr Martin, who is already a Helston town councillor, said his win "sends a message of discontent" about the possibility of a Mayor of Cornwall.

