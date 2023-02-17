Lib Dems win Cornwall Council by-election
- Published
The Liberal Democrats have gained another seat on Cornwall Council after winning a by-election.
John Martin was elected as the councillor for Long, Rock, Marazion and St Erth after Conservative councillor Tara Sherfield-Wong resigned in 2022 for health reasons.
The by-election saw a swing of 21.1% towards the Lib Dems.
Mr Martin secured 811 votes (45.4%) compared with Conservative candidate Will Elliott's 503 votes (28.1%).
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Green candidate Catherine Hayes received 243 votes (13.6%) and Labour's Nastassia Player received 230 votes (12.9%).
Mr Martin, who is already a Helston town councillor, said his win "sends a message of discontent" about the possibility of a Mayor of Cornwall.
The council is now made up of 47 Conservatives, 15 Independent, 14 Lib Dems, five Mebyon Kernow, five Labour and one Green.