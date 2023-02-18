Whipsiderry demonstration held against cliff reinforcement
Campaigners have held a demonstration against the reinforcement of cliffs with concrete at a Cornwall beauty spot.
Protesters want the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) to withdraw its backing for the work at Whipsiderry beach, near Newquay.
They say the work to support new homes above the beach will adversely affect bats and nesting birds.
The MMO has been approached for comment.
Nick Webb, who has been campaigning against the reinforcement works, told BBC News: "There are a lot of people who do not want to see rock armour on the beach, which is a beauty spot.
"The concrete may also stop water from being seeping out from the cliffs, creating problems in the future.
"And there are birds and bats living in the cliffs who are going to be affected."
