King Charles: Truro Cathedral choristers to sing at coronation
- Published
Some choristers from Truro Cathedral Choir have been invited to sing at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6 May.
They will join the choirs of Westminster Abbey and HM Chapel Royal Choir at Westminster Abbey in London.
Interim Dean of Truro, Simon Robinson, said it was an "honour" and an "amazing opportunity" for the choristers.
The choir consists of boys and girls aged eight to 18, as well as adult singers.
Head of Truro School, Andy Johnson, said he was "immensely proud" of the chorister pupils and their talent.
Truro Cathedral's Director of Music, Christopher Gray, said he was "delighted" that some of his singers would be part of such a "historic occasion".
He added that they would be rehearsing hard in preparation for the event.
