'Sausage dogs' gather at RSPCA St Columb to help rescue dog
- Published
About 60 dachshunds and their owners have gathered in Cornwall in support of an injured dog which was saved from being put down.
The fundraising event, hosted by the RSPCA at its centre in St Columb on Sunday, helped to raise £5,000 for the former breeding dog named Whisky.
The animal, described as "young" and who has multiple health issues, was given to the charity by vets in January when his owner gave him up, staff said.
Funds are needed for surgery on him.
Sammy Howard, from the RSPCA in Cornwall, said the event had been a success and that the dog was "overcoming his health challenges in leaps and bounds".
"We are so pleased because our initial fundraiser was £1,000," she said.