Cornwall Council approves maximum tax increase
- Published
Cornwall Council has voted to increase council tax by the maximum amount possible despite concerns for struggling families.
The decision to approve the budget proposals means the average tax bill will rise by an average of £112.50 a year for B and D properties.
The authority's share of tax is raising by 4.99% - the maximum amount allowed by the government without a referendum.
Deputy leader David Harris said the rise was needed to protect services.
Several opposition councillors criticised plans to increase the amount of money the council is placing in reserves, with the general fund reserve to increase to £43m in 2023-24.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the plans would also see the council make more than £55m of savings in the next year.
Councillor Harris said: "To not increase council tax by the maximum amount allowed by government would reduce our spending power in next and future years.
"We will of course continue to heavily promote and signpost those residents worried about money to the support and financial assistance offered by the council and other organisations."
'Less well off'
Independent Councillor Julian German said council tax was rising by the maximum amount possible for the second year in a row.
He said: "Rather than Conservatives looking after the public pound and keeping costs down, the council's leadership want to maximise council tax for the sake of putting money into reserves."
During debate Mebyon Kernow Councillor Andrew Long said council tax was "the most insidious form of taxation which impacts most the less well off".
He added: "We will be voting against this budget and will continue to campaign for fairer funding for public services in Cornwall and proper reform for how local government is funded."
Labour group leader Jayne Kirkham said "services are being cut" while council tax, costs and charges were all going up.
She said town and parish councils were also having to raise their council tax to pay for libraries, parks and public toilets that they have had to take on from Cornwall Council to prevent them from closing.
Meanwhile, several councillors raised concerns about plans to increase car parking charges in Cornwall and the impact the move could have on town centres and people who work in them.
There were also concerns that the council had included projected income from car parking charges in the budget plans despite no decision having been made on whether to adopt the new parking tariffs.
Conservative councillors criticised opposition councillors for criticising budget plans without offering any alternative proposals.
The decision to raise council tax by 4.99% was approved with 45 votes in favour and 34 against.
The increase includes a general increase of 2.99% and a 2% levy which will be used to fund adult social care.