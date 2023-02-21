Main jubilee pool in Penzance to remain closed until Easter
- Published
Penzance's Jubilee Pool has said its main pool will remain closed until Easter to allow for work on its pipes.
Pool managers said the valves, which are used to fill the pool with seawater, are due to be replaced.
The main pool is expected to be closed until 31 March while the work is carried out.
Swimmers will still be able to use the geothermal pool and disruptive works are expected to take place on Mondays, when the facility is closed.
The valves are more than 50 years old.
The Jubilee Pool said on Facebook: "The valves in their current state are also at risk of blocking, even the slightest bit of debris can close off the 15m pipe.
"We need to get the valves back in good working order to avoid days of poolside fun being missed as we wait for the pool to fill."