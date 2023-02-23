Consultation over Langarth Garden Village plans
- Published
Residents are being invited to give their feedback on the latest plans for a major new housing development in Cornwall.
Cornwall Council said up to 3,500 homes are planned at Langarth Garden Village, located west of Truro.
The homes are proposed to be built over a period of 20 to 25 years.
The project, one of 14 garden villages proposed by the government, received outline planning permission in April 2022.
About 35 acres of green space, called Governs Park, which received detailed planning permission last week, also form part of the proposal.
The park is proposed to contain up to six kilometres of walking and cycle space for garden village residents and existing residents from surrounding areas.
The council said detailed plans were also being finalised for a new primary school, community infrastructure, parks and green spaces and design codes for neighbourhood areas west of Langarth Park and Ride.
'Vital stage'
Work is also taking place to develop a stewardship model for the management of community assets at the project, the authority said.
A consultation event, held on 3 March between 14:00 and 19:00 GMT at Threemilestone Community Centre, is aimed at updating people on the latest plans.
Olly Monk, the council's cabinet portfolio holder for housing and planning, said: "This is a vital stage for the development of the Garden Village.
"Following the granting of outline planning permission, we have been working very hard to turn the vision set out in the masterplan into reality."
The council has previously said work is scheduled to start on the first 300 homes in 2023/24 if final permissions are granted.
Of the new homes, 35% will be classed as affordable.