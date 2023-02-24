Mevagissey: Cornish fishing village misspelled in sign blunder
- Published
A council contractor has had to remove a new sign after misspelling the name of a Cornish fishing village.
The coast path sign near Mevagissey had been misspelled Mavagissey, and a sign in Carlyon Bay directed people to Trenarren, but pointed away from it.
Another sign in Par said Charlestown was half a mile away, when the actual distance was more than three miles.
The signs have now been removed by Cornwall Council's contractor, Cormac, who had installed them.
James Mustoe, Cornwall Councillor for Mevagissey and St Austell Bay, said he contacted Cormac as soon as he was made aware of the errors.
"They have apologised for the mistakes and are taking urgent action to correct them," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
In a statement, Cornwall Council said: "We are aware that three of the signposts installed as part of our coastal access works have incorrect information on the sign plates.
"These signs have now been removed and will be replaced with signs carrying the correct information."