Newquay asylum-seeker hotel is 'temporary measure', MP Steve Double says
- Published
The use of hotels to house asylum seekers in Cornwall is a "temporary measure", an MP has said.
Steve Double, Conservative MP for Newquay, said "it is not ideal" that hotels were being used.
His comment came after a large protest and counter-protest were held in Newquay on Saturday.
People protesting against the asylum-seekers' presence gathered, along with others supporting their rights and police also attended.
However, the Devon and Cornwall force confirmed no arrests had been made.
Similar protests took place across the country, including in Skegness, Lincolnshire, which passed off peacefully.
'Work together'
Mr Double said: "What we need to do is make sure tensions and divisions are not allowed to escalate within the town.
"We need to all work together to address people's concerns and also provide what these asylum seekers need."
Mr Double said he has had regular meetings with Home Office officials.
"It's not ideal that the asylum seekers are having to be housed in hotels in this way," he said.
"But we were faced with an unprecedented situation where we had to provide accommodation quickly as a country.
"It is a temporary measure, the Home Office have been very clear with me.
"It's not what we want and that's why we both need to speed up the process of processing the applications for refugee status for these asylum seekers and also take steps to stop migrants coming here illegally."
Before the protest went ahead, Cornwall Council released a statement urging everyone to show "warmth and tolerance" to people at the hotel.
It read: "The planned protests are not welcome and we call upon everyone to consider the circumstances of the individuals residing there. We encourage people not to attend the protests."