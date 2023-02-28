Cookworthy Knapp trees lit up pink to mark coming of spring
- Published
A landmark clump of trees has been lit up in pink to signify the start of spring.
The beeches at Cookworthy Knapp, on the A30 close to the Devon/Cornwall border, are known as the "Coming Home Trees" because they signify a journey back to Cornwall is nearly over.
The first day of spring is declared by the Cornwall Spring Story when there are 50 magnolia blooms at each garden.
The group declared that spring 2023 began on Monday.
Alasdair Moore, from The Lost Gardens of Heligan, said the practice started in 2012.
"For the last 11 years, six of the great gardens of Cornwall have decided on a flower count of Magnolia campbellii, to signify when spring has arrived in Cornwall because it comes earlier than any other part of mainland Britain," he said.
He described the magnolia at Heligan as "absolutely magnificent" and "a glory".
"The count always begins with a lovely garden at Trewidden, down outside Penzance, and that tends to be the earliest.
"And slowly it creeps up Cornwall until it gets to us in terms of temperature and blooms opening and ta-dah, spring is here."
The six gardens of Cornwall that take part in the annual process are Trebah, Trewidden, Caerhays, Heligan, Tregothnan and Trewithen.