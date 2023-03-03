Cornwall residents to get fortnightly waste collections
- Published
Rubbish collection in Cornwall is set to change to fortnightly - two years after a new £30million a year contract started.
Black bin waste is currently collected weekly while recycling is and will continue to be collected fortnightly.
There have been a number of delays to the rollout of the new service, which will include the introduction of weekly food waste collections.
The changes will be rolled out in stages by area, starting later in 2023.
Cornwall Council awarded the £335m contract to deliver the new service to Biffa in January 2020 and the contract started in February 2021, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Last year the council agreed to spend an extra £62m on getting ready for the new service, including new vehicles and new facilities to process waste - particularly in relation to food waste.
The contract also includes provision for the collection of the council's own commercial waste and for some street and public space cleaning.
In a statement Cornwall Council said: "Before we can introduce the new services, upgrades are being made to Cornwall's waste management facilities ... Food waste containers and a wheelie bin or protective sack will be supplied to each household in advance.
"Each household will be contacted directly with more information about the new services before they are introduced in their area. In the meantime, recycle as much as you can."