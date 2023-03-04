Cornwall residents asked to recycle batteries to stop fires
Residents in Cornwall are being asked to recycle old batteries to help prevent fires.
The council said since the start of 2023 there have been two fires likely caused by batteries being thrown away with general rubbish.
Councillor Carol Mould said it also poses a "serious risk" to waste collection crews and people working at recycling facilities.
Cllr Mould said: "We don't want anyone to get hurt."
Scott Brown, prevention lead at Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, said his team had attended several fires over recent months.
"They are resource intensive and expensive, particularly when the incidents become protracted," he said.
"This impacts across extended communities due to the cover moves required to maintain operational cover in all towns and villages."
