Cornwall village of Crantock revives gig rowing tradition
- Published
A village in Cornwall has started a community sports group to bring back a rowing tradition.
The Crantock Gig Rowing Club, at the village near Newquay, has been formed after about 150 people came together to set it up and get funding for a boat.
Its first vessel, the Brabyn, which was bought from the Padstow Gig Rowing Club, was launched on Sunday.
Organisers said the village had not had its own gig since the 1950s and the new club was "massively important".
About 120 people gathered on Crantock beach, near the River Gannel, for the launch of the boat.
Club vice chairman Graham Hooper told BBC Radio Cornwall: "I think it's massively important for the community.
"We have got the good community anyway... but this is another reason for people to be able to get together."
Club member Alex Salt said she got involved "for the history".
She said: "It's very emotional to me... in the 1900s, we used to beat everybody and we haven't had a boat since the 1950s."
Padstow Gig Rowing Club said on Facebook it was to retain the name Brabyn for a replacement vessel, but members hoped the sold boat would "bring many an enjoyable row to her new owners".
"We are very sad to see her go but pleased that she will continue to be rowed and cherished," it said.
Gigs are 32ft (10m) long, six-oared traditional wooden rowing boats which were originally used to pilot larger vessels coming in and out of harbours in Cornwall. They were also used as lifeboats.
