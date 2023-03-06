Cruise liner is 'one of the largest ever' in Falmouth dry dock
A cruise ship in for repairs in Cornwall is among the largest a dry dock has ever had to handle, a ship repair company has said.
The Bolette, flagship of the Fred Olsen Cruise Lines' fleet, is in dock at A&P Falmouth.
It is under going a multimillion-pound programme of works, including hull and anchor painting and other maintenance.
The 62,735-tonne vessel is 780ft (238m) long and can accommodate nearly 1,340 passengers and 645 crew.
A&P, whose Number 2 dock is 830ft (253m) long, said it was the largest cruise ship in a Cornish dry dock for about 60 years.
Staff and apprentices were "working around the clock" to allow the ship to resume its cruise schedule on 9 March, bosses said.The repairs included work on its propellers, rudders and stabilisers, they added.A spokesperson for A&P said: "Contracts such as these help us to sustain our workforce, apprenticeship programme and supply chain which drives prosperity and adds real social value to the South West of England and beyond."
