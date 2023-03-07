Ukraine: Cornwall and Devon group sending 100th aid van
- Published
A group is sending its 100th van loaded with aid for people in Ukraine since the conflict started a year ago.
Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine is sending a total of 11 vans in its latest convoy, initially to Warsaw in Poland.
Darren Tait set up the group in Callington, Cornwall, soon after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
He said: "We have been sending convoys about every six weeks. When we get this one into Warsaw it will be 104 vans."
The donations have come in from across Cornwall and Devon.
"It's all things that have been donated from people in our local area and further afield," he said.
"We have got a variety of things from medical aid, to pet food, sleeping bags, wheelchairs, and we have a lot of stuff going out to rebuild a nursery after it was destroyed by Russian troops when they left the area."
Mr Tait said the group had sent "absolutely everything from a toothbrush to an ambulance and an incubator" to Ukraine.