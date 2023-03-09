Cornish curriculum schools plan by Cornwall Council
A new local curriculum is being drawn up to help bring more Cornish influences into the classroom.
Cornwall Councillors are being consulted on Curriculum Kernwek, which was shared with a scrutiny committee on Wednesday.
The authority said the aim was to incorporate Cornwall's "heritage, culture and current issues".
It said it needed to be forward looking and not a "Poldark curriculum" about the past.
The document will guide schools so that they can continue to teach the required National Curriculum but shape them to include material about Cornwall, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
The document suggests schools should not only look at the influence of Cornish people in Cornwall but also around the world, both in the past, present and future.
The Children and Families Overview and Scrutiny Committee heard it would help children to "identify their own sense of being Cornish, to enable them to understand and to challenge the 'anglicisation' of Cornwall and the Cornish and to therefore feel a heightened sense of belonging to their local community".
Graeme Plunkett, senior education effectiveness officer at Cornwall Council, said: "What we have done is create a document that shows the existing English national curriculum... we have looked at alternative Kernewek content examples that can be used in place of the English content."
He added: "This is not a curriculum for nationalism or independence, it is a curriculum for Cornwall. It needs to not be a nostalgic curriculum about the past, a Poldark curriculum, it needs to be forward looking."
The document suggests schools could teach the Cornish language and children would also be encouraged to appreciate their local dialect.
Councillors welcomed the document and asked to be kept informed about the project.
Council officers said the project was being delivered "on a shoestring" and that there was very little funding available.
