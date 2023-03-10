Cornwall: A30 to close for roundabout removal
A section of the A30 in Cornwall will be shut for the weekend as part of a road upgrade.
The closure, between Chiverton and Boxheater junctions, will start at 20:00 GMT on Friday and end at 06:00 GMT on Monday.
It will allow the removal of a temporary roundabout at Chybucca and the installation of a new signal-controlled junction.
Traffic will be diverted via the A3075 and the B3285.
The work is part of National Highways' scheme to dual the A30 between Chiverton and Carland Cross.
The new A30 carriageway is scheduled to open late this year.
Neil Winter, National Highways' senior project manager, said: "People will see the project take more shape this year and there's a lot of planning and work going into avoiding the impact on holiday periods and keeping traffic moving while construction progresses."
