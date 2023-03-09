Exeter nightclub death: Police make two more arrests
- Published
Police have made two further arrests in connection with the death of a teenager at a nightclub.
Lucy Hill, 16, from Exmouth, Devon, died after collapsing at a 16-18 night at Move in Exeter on 3 December.
At the time a 16-year-old boy from Exmouth, who is now 17, was arrested on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug.
Two more teenagers have now been arrested, taking the total to three, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed.
A 17-year-old boy from St Austell, Cornwall, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and being concerned in the production of a Class A drug.
A 17-year-old girl from the Exmouth area was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, police said.
Both have been bailed until June, police confirmed.
The boy arrested in December has been further arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class A drug, police said.
He has been bailed until May.
