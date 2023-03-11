Hundreds of trees planted to restore Eden Project's hedges
Hundreds of trees have been planted at the Eden Project in a bid to restore Cornish hedges dating back to the 17th Century, the organisation has said.
The hedges are along the bridleways, public footpaths and field systems of Eden's outer estate which spans some 72 hectares.
About 500 native saplings of field maple, blackthorn, alder and birch have been planted into the existing hedges.
The saplings were planted throughout the winter months.
The Eden Project said the aim was to "improve essential wildlife corridors, enhancing habitat connectivity across the Eden site and linking up with neighbouring landscapes".
Phil Young, Eden's living landscapes estate manager, said: "Eden's outer estate spans a vast 72 hectares - six times the size of the main Eden site - and is home to around 10km of hedge.
"Many visitors may not be aware of the vast network of bridleways and public footpaths that weave across the outer estate and are lined with some of our oldest trees and shrubs.
"Despite their environmental and ecological importance, Cornish hedges are not considered hedgerows and are therefore not protected under the Hedgerow Regulations (1997).
"As a result, preserving and repairing Cornish hedges is challenging and costly, but absolutely essential for maintaining thriving biodiversity."
