Stolen car crashes into Pendennis Castle moat

A stolen vehicle was driven into the moat outside Pendennis Castle on Sunday 12 March

Police have arrested two people in connection with an alleged burglary and a car theft in Falmouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at about 07:55 GMT on Sunday 12 March, and found the car being driven towards the dock area of the town.

The driver lost control near Pendennis Castle, resulting in the vehicle falling on its side into the moat.

A 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested in relation to the incident.

