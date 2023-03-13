Cornwall Council spent £4.4m on redundancies in 2022
- Published
Cornwall Council spent more than £4.4m of taxpayer's money on redundancy payments in 2022.
A Freedom of Information request found the total cost of redundancies was £4,400,945 for 203 packages.
The chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance said it was "a kick in the teeth" for local taxpayers.
The council defended the pay outs, saying they were made to make savings for its budget and all payments were made under government guidelines.
Figures showed the highest redundancy cost was £94,299, followed by £77,019 and £70,613, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
John O'Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said it was unfair to local taxpayers.
"Redundancy payments are a normal part of doing business, but local authorities should be expected to keep them under control, council bosses should ensure that some of these sums aren't repeated," he said.
Cornwall Council said redundancies were made to reduce the "overall wage bill" by about £18m per year.
It said: "These redundancies came from across the organisation, and from a wide variety of people, some of who had worked for Cornwall Council for many years.
"All redundancy payments are based upon local government guidelines and contractual obligations, and reflect wages and continuous service."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.